COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama highest since August

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in Alabama than any time since August as the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the state.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health showed that 1,001 people were hospitalized with the illness Monday. That marked the first time since Aug. 31 that hospitalizations statewide passed the triple digits. While worsening, the total is much lower than in July, when around 1,600 people were treated daily in hospitals.

Nearly 2,900 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, and more than 186,000 have tested positive.

