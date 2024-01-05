BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With flu cases surging across Alabama, there is also a surge in the viral activity of COVID-19 statewide, according to wastewater data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, five wastewater treatment plants in Alabama reported a “very high” level of COVID-19 viral activity in samples of the wastewater tested. Alabama’s COVID-19 levels in its wastewater have already bypassed national and regional averages, as of Dec. 28.

The CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System in September 2020 in an effort to track the presence of COVID-19 in different communities, with the virus being shed in people’s stool and urine, even if they don’t have symptoms.

According to WastewaterSCAN, a group that tracks infectious diseases passed through wastewater, the five plants in Alabama where the samples were analyzed are all located in central Alabama:

Valley Creek Water Reclamation Facility (Bessemer)

Village Creek Water Reclamation Facility (Birmingham)

Five Mile Creek Water Reclamation Facility (Fultondale)

Turkey Creek Water Reclamation Facility (Pinson)

Cahaba River Water Reclamation Facility

Dr. West Stubblefield, district medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said that while wastewater monitoring is effective in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in certain regions, there has not been enough research to determine if the data could indicate future trends.

“The hope would be if you saw peaks in wastewater activity that preceded COVID activity,” Stubblefield said. “I still think that’s inconclusive and the CDC is doing that research.”

In addition, Stubblefield said the CDC is unable to trace specific strains of COVID-19 through wastewater testing.

While the ADPH stopped monitoring COVID-19 cases in May, the department is still tracking COVID-19 cases, as reported by emergency room visits. The ADPH reports that as of Dec. 30, 2.49% of ER visits were COVID-19-related, reaching some of the highest levels since September.

Meanwhile, the number of flu cases is climbing across Alabama.