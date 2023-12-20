SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — He may be the most well-known missing dog in Baldwin County: Rags, seen in a Ring doorbell video being taken from his home in Silverhill by an unknown masked, tattooed man more than a week ago.

“This was a specifically targeted act in the sense that the subject came there and took one very specific dog from the residence, which was Rags,” says Silverhill Police investigator John Hotchkiss.

But this case started long before Rags was stolen.

Case dismissed

Olivia Gardner, Rags’ owner, adopted the Old English Sheepdog from Monte and Dottie Marsh in Fairhope back in April.

“It was because they had another dog similar to Rags that was older. She had gone through the adoption process and taken custody of Rags from those folks,” says Hotchkiss.

At some point, the Marshes wanted the dog back.

By July, they had filed a civil lawsuit asking for $25,000 or the dog’s return.

The five-month court battle over Rags ended Monday, Dec. 18, when the Marshes filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing “the dog named Rags has been stolen.”

That motion was granted.

WKRG reached out to the Marshes to get their side of the story and were told they didn’t know anything about the dog being taken and that they had been through enough.

Chasing leads

Investigators say this case is far from over, and several law enforcement agencies are chasing multiple leads.

“We are looking at the possibility that Rags has been removed from the state of Alabama,” says Hotchkiss.

“There may be other persons involved that we will wind up finding out as the investigation progresses.”

In the days since the dog was taken, more than $5,000 has been raised as a reward for his safe return.

If that doesn’t happen, the money will be donated to rescue groups, according to Gardner, who adds she doesn’t want the money.

She just wants her dog back.