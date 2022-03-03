GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Circuit Court, William J. Birdsong, who was 18 at the time of the accident in June 2021, “recklessly caused the death of Barbara Joyce spears, 70, of Westville, Florida by speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or under the influence of marijuana.”

According to the toxicology report made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Birdsong had an undisclosed amount of Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, or Delta-8, a marijuana-like substance, and 23 nanograms per milliliter of 9-carboxy-11-nor-Delta-9-THC, the substance found in the body after cannabis consumption.

In the details of the offense released on Feb. 25, a 14-year-old passenger was in the vehicle with Birdsong telling him to slow down. The identity of that person has not been released.

Birdsong, the son of Geneva County Schools Superintendent Mary Birdsong, was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra at the time of the accident.

The report continues that Alabama State Trooper Padilla looked in the toolbox of the GMC and found an undisclosed amount of marijuana in a “zipped” pouch, along with drug paraphernalia.

Upon further investigation, Alabama Law Enforcement said Birdsong’s GMC was the only vehicle moving during the incident, traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Birdsong was indicted by a grand jury for reckless manslaughter for the death of Barbara Joyce Spears and also indicted for second-degree assault for severe injuries of another victim in the four-car pile-up.

Court records indicate that Birdsong is due to have a hearing in April to see if he can be granted a “youthful offender” status on his record. If granted, the outcome of the case by the presiding judge would be sealed from the public and media.