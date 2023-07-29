Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Alabama, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#49. Jefferson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.9%

— Carpooled: 8.5%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 7.3%

#49. Lamar County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.2%

— Carpooled: 8.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 2.3%

#47. Butler County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.6%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 2.7%

#47. Sumter County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.1%

— Carpooled: 12.3%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 2.4%

#46. Marshall County

– Average commute to work: 25.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.7%

— Carpooled: 9.8%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 4.4%

#44. Dallas County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 22.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.7%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 3.5%

#44. Macon County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 52.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.5%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 5.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 4.1%

#43. Clarke County

– Average commute to work: 25.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 24.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.7%

— Carpooled: 7.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 1.7%

#42. DeKalb County

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.7%

— Carpooled: 12.3%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 3.3%

#39. Lauderdale County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 28.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.2%

— Carpooled: 9.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#39. Mobile County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 4.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.2%

— Carpooled: 6.9%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#39. Russell County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.5%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 4.9%

#38. Cullman County

– Average commute to work: 25.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85%

— Carpooled: 11.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.1%

— Worked from home: 2.4%

#37. Barbour County

– Average commute to work: 26 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 21.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 11.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 1.6%

#35. Baldwin County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 17.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.4%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#35. Henry County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.6%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3.4%

#34. Autauga County

– Average commute to work: 26.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 62.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.4%

— Carpooled: 6.9%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

#33. Marengo County

– Average commute to work: 26.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 34.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.4%

— Carpooled: 8.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 6.4%

#31. Limestone County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.3%

— Carpooled: 6%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 6.1%

#31. Talladega County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.2%

— Carpooled: 9.9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%

— Worked from home: 3.2%

#29. Elmore County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 63.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.2%

— Carpooled: 6.2%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 5.4%

#29. Jackson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 22.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.3%

— Carpooled: 8%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 3.8%

#27. Franklin County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.2%

— Carpooled: 14.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 1%

#27. Marion County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.7%

— Carpooled: 9%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 2.9%

#26. Wilcox County

– Average commute to work: 28.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85%

— Carpooled: 9.9%

— Public transportation: 0.9%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 2.1%

#24. Conecuh County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 45.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.5%

— Carpooled: 10.9%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 1%

#24. Geneva County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.5%

— Carpooled: 9.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 2.5%

#23. Tallapoosa County

– Average commute to work: 28.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.5%

— Carpooled: 10.8%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 2.8%

#21. Clay County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.1%

— Carpooled: 6.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.3%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#21. Lawrence County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 66.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.9%

— Carpooled: 6.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 2.1%

#20. Walker County

– Average commute to work: 28.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.4%

— Carpooled: 10.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 4%

#19. Crenshaw County

– Average commute to work: 29.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.1%

— Carpooled: 14.6%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 6.4%

#18. Shelby County

– Average commute to work: 29.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.4%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 10.9%

#17. Coosa County

– Average commute to work: 29.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 76.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.9%

— Carpooled: 11.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 8.3%

#14. Cherokee County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 30%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.8%

— Carpooled: 9.5%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%

— Worked from home: 2.5%

#14. Fayette County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.9%

— Carpooled: 9.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 3.3%

#14. Lowndes County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 70%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.7%

— Carpooled: 10%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 2.4%

#13. Winston County

– Average commute to work: 30.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.3%

— Carpooled: 17.2%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#11. Bibb County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 66.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87%

— Carpooled: 7.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 4.6%

#11. Randolph County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 17.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.7%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.1%

— Worked from home: 4.4%

#10. St. Clair County

– Average commute to work: 30.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 58.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.6%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 5.4%

#9. Chilton County

– Average commute to work: 31.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 11%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 3.8%

#8. Cleburne County

– Average commute to work: 33 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 30.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.5%

— Carpooled: 10.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 3.8%

#7. Bullock County

– Average commute to work: 33.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.9%

— Carpooled: 12.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 0.7%

#6. Blount County

– Average commute to work: 33.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 65.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.4%

— Carpooled: 9.2%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 2.8%

#5. Washington County

– Average commute to work: 34 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.4%

— Carpooled: 4.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 6.2%

#4. Hale County

– Average commute to work: 35 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 18.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 61.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 91.4%

— Carpooled: 5.5%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 2.2%

#3. Choctaw County

– Average commute to work: 36 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 23%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.9%

— Carpooled: 14.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 0.7%

#2. Pickens County

– Average commute to work: 36.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 16.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.4%

— Carpooled: 6.4%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 6.2%

#1. Greene County

– Average commute to work: 37.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 37%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 64%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 63.9%

— Carpooled: 31.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 2.4%