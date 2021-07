FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Alabama, 33.1% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Russell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.4% (14,126 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (5,421 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 72 (42 total deaths)

— 69.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,890 (4,573 total cases)

— 30.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#49. St. Clair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.8% (22,232 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (9,008 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (250 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,428 (10,229 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#48. Limestone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.8% (24,517 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (9,244 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (158 total deaths)

— 31.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,346 (10,234 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#47. Geneva County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.8% (6,516 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (3,296 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (81 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,901 (2,601 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#46. Autauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.1% (14,032 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (4,867 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (113 total deaths)

— 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,025 (7,277 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#45. Cullman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (21,456 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (9,628 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (202 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,975 (10,031 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#44. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (4,969 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (2,196 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (71 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,672 (2,270 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#43. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.9% (5,372 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (2,328 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (41 total deaths)

— 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,827 (1,830 total cases)

— 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#42. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.9% (4,224 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (1,975 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (39 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,468 (1,709 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#41. Etowah County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.2% (26,759 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (11,801 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (366 total deaths)

— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,958 (14,275 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#40. Barbour County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.2% (6,469 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (2,959 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (60 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,536 (2,354 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#39. Conecuh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.5% (3,198 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (1,492 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (30 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,555 (1,153 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#38. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.5% (8,784 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (3,488 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (78 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,540 (3,159 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#37. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (3,522 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (1,423 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (59 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,112 (1,603 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#36. Dallas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.8% (9,978 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (4,044 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (160 total deaths)

— 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,754 (3,628 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#35. Tallapoosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (10,909 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (5,172 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (156 total deaths)

— 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,338 (4,173 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#34. Houston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.7% (29,348 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (12,245 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (290 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,300 (10,906 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#33. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (26,923 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (11,402 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (232 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,945 (12,527 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#32. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (46,250 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (11,619 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (178 total deaths)

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,961 (16,390 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#31. Elmore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (22,791 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (8,637 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (215 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,746 (10,351 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#30. Coosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (3,008 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (1,408 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (29 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,560 (1,126 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#29. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (8,932 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (3,693 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (81 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,807 (4,330 total cases)

— 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#28. Lamar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (3,994 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (1,988 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (38 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,706 (1,478 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#27. Tuscaloosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (61,674 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (19,176 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (465 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,563 (26,301 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#26. Calhoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (33,716 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (13,798 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (331 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,023 (14,795 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#25. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (5,102 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (2,488 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (44 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,409 (1,963 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#24. Morgan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (35,633 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (14,421 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (288 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,279 (14,695 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#23. Mobile County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (124,597 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (44,824 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (841 total deaths)

— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,340 (42,727 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#22. Clarke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (7,137 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (3,147 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (61 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,986 (3,540 total cases)

— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#21. Pickens County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (6,069 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (2,327 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (62 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,917 (2,375 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#20. Baldwin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (68,203 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (30,891 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (316 total deaths)

— 38.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,924 (22,154 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#19. Walker County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (19,549 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (8,603 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (283 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,650 (7,400 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#18. Lowndes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (3,002 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (1,163 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (54 total deaths)

— 139.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,610 (1,421 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#17. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (16,014 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (7,447 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (114 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,714 (7,080 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#16. Macon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (5,637 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (2,246 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (52 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,066 (1,638 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#15. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (10,357 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (4,515 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (100 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,555 (3,146 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#14. Perry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (2,809 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (1,080 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (28 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,204 (1,089 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#13. Sumter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (3,976 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (1,547 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (32 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,554 (1,063 total cases)

— 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#12. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (2,629 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (1,182 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (35 total deaths)

— 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,565 (938 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#11. Lauderdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (30,274 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (12,495 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (252 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,433 (9,674 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#10. Bullock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (3,313 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (1,171 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (42 total deaths)

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,375 (1,250 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#9. Wilcox County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (3,408 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (1,363 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (31 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,263 (1,272 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#8. Colbert County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (18,320 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (7,567 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (140 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,667 (6,445 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#7. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (76,484 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (22,993 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (620 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,119 (25,182 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#6. Marengo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (6,451 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (2,640 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (66 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,338 (2,516 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#5. Dale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (16,940 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (5,530 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (117 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,140 (4,986 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#4. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (255,577 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.3% (82,964 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (1,576 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,376 (81,507 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#3. Choctaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (5,023 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (2,290 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (25 total deaths)

— 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,957 (624 total cases)

— 56.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#2. Hale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (5,925 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (2,136 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (77 total deaths)

— 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,555 (2,279 total cases)

— 37.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#1. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (157,606 fully vaccinated)

— 27.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (45,792 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (527 total deaths)

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,638 (35,941 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama