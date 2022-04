(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Apr. 6 reached 983,229 COVID-19-related deaths and 80.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Apr. 5, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

1 / 50Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,420 (9,854 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (137 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (13,638 fully vaccinated)

2 / 50Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#49. St. Clair County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (9 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,192 (25,235 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (413 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (34,900 fully vaccinated)

3 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Calhoun County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,481 (32,356 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (619 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (53,078 fully vaccinated)

4 / 50Library of Congress

#47. Lee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,872 (37,634 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (332 total deaths)

— 48.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (65,843 fully vaccinated)

5 / 50DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Dallas County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,545 (8,386 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 651 (242 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (16,818 fully vaccinated)

6 / 50Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Covington County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new cases, -87% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,113 (9,304 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (228 total deaths)

— 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (14,099 fully vaccinated)

7 / 50Wayne James // Shutterstock

#44. Lauderdale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (10 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,963 (24,075 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (388 total deaths)

— 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (43,037 fully vaccinated)

8 / 50Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Washington County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,847 (3,730 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (59 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (7,487 fully vaccinated)

9 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Chambers County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (4 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,468 (8,469 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (161 total deaths)

— 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (10,414 fully vaccinated)

10 / 50Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Tallapoosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (5 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,186 (11,378 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 575 (232 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (15,481 fully vaccinated)

11 / 50Canva

#40. Marshall County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,251 (27,340 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (389 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (44,030 fully vaccinated)

12 / 50Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#39. Mobile County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (49 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,376 (113,119 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (1,627 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (204,466 fully vaccinated)

13 / 50Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Randolph County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,362 (5,081 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (74 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (7,441 fully vaccinated)

14 / 50Canva

#37. Bibb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,664 (6,419 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (101 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (7,756 fully vaccinated)

15 / 50Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Russell County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,325 (10,042 total cases)

— 34.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (88 total deaths)

— 61.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (23,663 fully vaccinated)

16 / 50Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cherokee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,514 (5,112 total cases)

— 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (85 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (7,998 fully vaccinated)

17 / 50Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pike County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (5 new cases, -86% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,540 (7,464 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (133 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (13,909 fully vaccinated)

18 / 50RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Choctaw County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,260 (2,047 total cases)

— 38.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (36 total deaths)

— 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (8,293 fully vaccinated)

19 / 50Canva

#32. Sumter County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (2,574 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (51 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (6,354 fully vaccinated)

20 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Talladega County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (13 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,873 (22,292 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (373 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (29,153 fully vaccinated)

21 / 50Canva

#30. Winston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,050 (7,573 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (129 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.9% (5,184 fully vaccinated)

22 / 50Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Coffee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (9 new cases, -96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,907 (13,560 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (231 total deaths)

— 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (24,643 fully vaccinated)

23 / 50Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Limestone County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (17 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,140 (24,867 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (290 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (38,434 fully vaccinated)

24 / 50Canva

#27. Fayette County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,518 (4,975 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 589 (96 total deaths)

— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (5,689 fully vaccinated)

25 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (9 new cases, -98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,155 (12,861 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (229 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (23,456 fully vaccinated)

26 / 50Canva

#25. Escambia County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,270 (9,990 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (169 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (13,331 fully vaccinated)

27 / 50Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Houston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (20 new cases, -97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,235 (25,661 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (500 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (45,600 fully vaccinated)

28 / 50MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (23 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,076 (35,995 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (510 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (52,045 fully vaccinated)

29 / 50M Floyd // Flickr

#22. Jefferson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (123 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,009 (184,463 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (2,336 total deaths)

— 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (380,882 fully vaccinated)

30 / 50Public Domain

#21. Pickens County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,352 (5,252 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (101 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (9,809 fully vaccinated)

31 / 50Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Baldwin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (46 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,831 (55,431 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (675 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (112,870 fully vaccinated)

32 / 50Canva

#19. Greene County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,030 (1,868 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (48 total deaths)

— 49.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (4,110 fully vaccinated)

33 / 50Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#18. Montgomery County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (60 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,162 (54,724 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (930 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (117,502 fully vaccinated)

34 / 50Pixabay

#17. Madison County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (117 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,895 (89,105 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (950 total deaths)

— 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (229,340 fully vaccinated)

35 / 50Canva

#16. Chilton County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (15 new cases, -85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,860 (11,045 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (202 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (16,093 fully vaccinated)

36 / 50Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Colbert County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (19 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,503 (16,298 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (259 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (26,461 fully vaccinated)

37 / 50Canva

#14. Lawrence County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,247 (7,654 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (155 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (15,476 fully vaccinated)

38 / 50Canva

#13. Wilcox County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,764 (2,880 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (46 total deaths)

— 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (5,574 fully vaccinated)

39 / 50Canva

#12. Marengo County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (9 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,472 (5,182 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (108 total deaths)

— 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (10,234 fully vaccinated)

40 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Shelby County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (107 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,820 (60,565 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (446 total deaths)

— 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (78,583 fully vaccinated)

41 / 50Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#10. Tuscaloosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (117 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,681 (55,858 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (768 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (91,170 fully vaccinated)

42 / 50Myself – Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lamar County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,968 (3,723 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (63 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (6,052 fully vaccinated)

43 / 50Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Coosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,731 (2,957 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (58 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (4,314 fully vaccinated)

44 / 50Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,134 (4,708 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 717 (105 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (8,972 fully vaccinated)

45 / 50Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clarke County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,137 (7,119 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (99 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (12,037 fully vaccinated)

46 / 50Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Autauga County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (73 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,082 (15,689 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (213 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (24,549 fully vaccinated)

47 / 50Canva

#4. Walker County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (83 new cases, +822% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,315 (18,621 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 690 (438 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (29,909 fully vaccinated)

48 / 50Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marion County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (41 new cases, +720% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,318 (8,116 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (151 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (10,803 fully vaccinated)

49 / 50Canva

#2. Bullock County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (17 new cases, +467% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,800 (2,303 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (52 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (5,373 fully vaccinated)

50 / 50Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Elmore County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (180 new cases, +650% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,508 (23,151 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (343 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (37,504 fully vaccinated)