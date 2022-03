(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Dallas County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (25 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,317 (8,301 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 616 (229 total deaths)

— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#49. Butler County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (13 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,890 (5,035 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 612 (119 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#48. Etowah County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (70 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,035 (28,671 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 584 (597 total deaths)

— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#47. Jefferson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (470 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,611 (181,836 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (2,214 total deaths)

— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#46. Perry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (7 new cases, -89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,344 (2,083 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (43 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#45. Pike County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (26 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,389 (7,414 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (126 total deaths)

— 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#44. Cherokee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (21 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,369 (5,074 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (78 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#43. Dale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (41 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,266 (12,424 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (216 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#42. Baldwin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (194 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,628 (54,978 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (640 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#41. Bibb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (20 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,467 (6,375 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (99 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#40. Conecuh County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,519 (2,838 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (66 total deaths)

— 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#39. Montgomery County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (205 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,999 (54,355 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (860 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#38. St. Clair County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (83 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,866 (24,943 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (394 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#37. Jackson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (48 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,856 (14,897 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (225 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#36. Clarke County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (22 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,790 (7,037 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (96 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#35. Marengo County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (18 new cases, -96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,302 (5,150 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (103 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#34. Elmore County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (77 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,152 (22,862 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (327 total deaths)

— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#33. Shelby County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (225 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,989 (58,756 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (416 total deaths)

— 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#32. Tallapoosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (42 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,983 (11,296 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (221 total deaths)

— 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#31. Henry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (18 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,772 (4,434 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (69 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#30. Houston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (113 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,496 (24,878 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (471 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#29. DeKalb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (77 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,946 (18,555 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (309 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#28. Franklin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (36 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,248 (9,800 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (132 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#27. Walker County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (83 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,057 (18,457 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 650 (413 total deaths)

— 74.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#26. Autauga County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (74 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,761 (15,510 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (194 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#25. Geneva County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (35 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,528 (6,181 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 586 (154 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#24. Limestone County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (133 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,922 (24,652 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (265 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#23. Blount County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (78 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,525 (14,760 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (218 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#22. Hale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (20 new cases, -85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,861 (4,668 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 669 (98 total deaths)

— 79.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#21. Marion County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (41 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,817 (7,967 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (143 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#20. Cullman County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (120 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,056 (24,340 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (347 total deaths)

— 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#19. Wilcox County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (15 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,523 (2,855 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (42 total deaths)

— 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#18. Lauderdale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (135 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,785 (23,910 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (366 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#17. Washington County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (24 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,528 (3,678 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (55 total deaths)

— 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#16. Madison County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (569 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,657 (88,219 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (879 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#15. Coosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (17 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,319 (2,913 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (54 total deaths)

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#14. Colbert County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (93 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,214 (16,138 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (238 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#13. Winston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (40 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,859 (7,528 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (120 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#12. Choctaw County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (22 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,022 (2,017 total cases)

— 38.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (34 total deaths)

— 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#11. Mobile County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (733 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,133 (112,116 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (1,562 total deaths)

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#10. Calhoun County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (202 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,849 (31,638 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (588 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#9. Lawrence County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (62 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,968 (7,562 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (150 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#8. Sumter County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (25 new cases, -84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,504 (2,548 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (45 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#7. Pickens County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (42 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,845 (5,151 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (96 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#6. Morgan County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (259 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,933 (35,823 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (479 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#5. Tuscaloosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (460 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,084 (54,609 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (719 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#4. Chilton County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (117 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,845 (10,594 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (187 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#3. Talladega County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (215 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,524 (22,013 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (350 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#2. Lamar County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (55 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,396 (3,644 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (63 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

#1. Fayette County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,411 (230 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,052 (4,899 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 564 (92 total deaths)

— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama