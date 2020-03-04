Coroner: Man decapitated in an industrial accident at Eufaula chicken plant

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Eufaula man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an industrial accident at the chicken processing plant in Baker Hill, according to Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.
Carlos Lynn, 39, worked for the company contracted to clean equipment inside the Keystone Foods plant is owned by Tyson Foods. He died just before 5 p.m., when he was cleaning a piece of equipment called a chiller, Chapman said.
The cause of death was decapitation, Chapman said.
“He got caught in a pinch-point of the equipment,” the coroner said.
Lynn worked for PSSI, which cleaned plant equipment.
Calls to PSSI and the Tyson plant were not immediately returned. The plant located about 15 miles south of Eufaula.
It was not clear if the plant was still in operation on Wednesday.
