Coroner: Identifying human remains found in Kyle Clinkscales’ car could take several months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 45 years, no one knew what had happened to Kyle Clinkscales.

Now that human remains have been found in his car 45 years after the Auburn University student disappeared, his surviving family members will have to wait a little while longer to find out if the remains are his.

On January 27, 1976, the 22-year-old Clinkscales was last seen leaving a bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his white 1974 Pinto Runabout to head back to Auburn University for classes. Clinkscales never arrived on campus and was never seen or heard from again.

On Dec. 8, law enforcement confirmed they had found Clinkscales’ car in a creek off County Road 83 near Cusseta, Alabama in Chambers County. While going through the car, 50 different skeletal remains were recovered. Troup County (Georgia) Coroner Erin Hackley said parts of a skull, mandible, a hip, and different parts of bone and vertebrae were found.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime lab for analysis.

Marth Morrison, Clinkscales’ aunt who lives in Oxford, said she was told by Hackley’s office it could possibly take six months or more to identify the remains.

“It’s kind of disappointing, but I understand,” Morrison said. “Ours is not the only case they have.”

Hackley said she told the family not to expect any answers before spring.

“We’ve been waiting 45 years for answers,” Hackley said. “Eventually, we’re going to know an answer.”

Hackley said there can be several reasons for such a lengthy identification process, from a case backlog to the way law enforcement sometimes outsource DNA analysis to outside companies. A spokesperson with the GBI referred all questions about the Clinkscales case to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Attempts to reach the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were not successful Tuesday.

Although Clinkscales was born in Montgomery, he grew up in LaGrange. Both of Clinkscales’ parents, who were from Talladega and Anniston, had died before his car was recovered earlier this month.

“I guess after 45 years, another six months won’t be that long,” Morrison said.