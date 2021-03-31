Coroner: 2 killed by train while on tracks ignored warnings

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A man and a woman who were killed by a freight train while walking along tracks ignored the blaring horn and never gave any indication of concern, a coroner said Tuesday.

Video from the engine showed that Lakerris Petty, 37, and Brandy Louise Parker, 31, never attempted to get away as the northbound train bore down on them from behind near downtown Athens on Monday afternoon, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said.

“The train crew did everything they could to warn the people to get off the tracks before being hit,” West said.

Petty and Parker, who West described as a couple, were pronounced dead of multiple injuries. West said the deaths remained under investigation, but there was no indication that either person had any disability or problem that would have prevented them from knowing a train was behind them or from getting out of the way.

“We don’t really know why they were walking on the tracks,” he said. “They never looked back or acknowledged the train was coming.”

Toxicology tests will be performed to determine whether drugs or alcohol might have been involved, but there was no indication that either person wanted to harm themselves, West said.