Coronavirus situation in Montgomery still troubling, mayor says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor the Alabama capital is continuing to express concerns for his city as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Last week, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced some hospitals had run out of ICU beds and there was only one ICU bed available in the area. That caused the city to divert some patients to Birmingham for treatment.

On Monday, Reed told CBS 42 that the situation in Montgomery is slowly improving, but is still concerning to him.

“This morning, we have six ICU beds out of 100 in this region, so while that is some mild improvement, it is not the type of improvement we like to see,” Reed said. “We’re still at a crisis level in this community.”

As of Tuesday, there had been 1,332 COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County and 33 deaths connected to the virus.

Reed said he is continuing to urge the public to keep taking social distancing measures seriously and to not let their guard down even as the state has eased some restrictions.

LATEST POSTS