MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Owens Cross Roads man who court records say had a “history of committing sex crimes against children,” has died in prison.

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 33, was listed as “deceased” as of May 21, 2023, according to the Federal Inmate Registry.

The news comes just months after he was sentenced to 960 months (80 years) in prison on child sexual exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

He pleaded guilty in January 2023 to the transportation and distribution of child pornography.

Guerrero-Beltran was indicted by a grand jury in December 2022 for traveling to meet a child for sex acts. He also pleaded guilty in February 2020 on similar charges in Marshall County and was released from state prison on May 28, 2020, according to records.

Three months later, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) issued a cyber tip involving Guerrero-Beltran sending an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Snapchat. Between October 17, 2020, and October 23, 2020, the DOJ said he was involved in and became the administrator of a specific online group where individuals exchanged CSAM.

Another cyber tip issued from the NCMEC involved Guerrero-Beltran uploading CSAM on a social media app in November 2020. He was also accused of talking with another person asking about having sex with an eight-year-old girl.

The 32-year-old was arrested after the FBI and Huntsville Police searched his home in Owens Cross Roads back in June 2021. Warrants at the time stated he distributed “numerous videos” of children ages 2 to 4 years old engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy.

Court documents say Guerrero-Beltran has a “history of committing sex crimes against children,” said the DOJ, adding that he was on state probation at the time he committed the Marshall County crimes.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), FBI Phoenix Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation participated in this investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

News 19 has reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections for information on the circumstances surrounding Guerrero-Beltran’s death.