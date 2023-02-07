WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) – U.S. House Representative Terri Sewell brought special guests with her ahead of the State of the Union address Tuesday.

Thomas and Annie Curry, of Selma, will be in attendance with Congresswoman Sewell at the State of the Union address this year.

Thomas Curry served in the United States Air Force for over 30 years. His wife, Annie Curry, worked as a teacher and counselor in Selma for 20 years. They recently lost their house in last month’s tornadoes.

Curry’s family is one of many that were affected by the January 12th tornadoes.

“The people of Alabama’s 7th District are strong, and the Curry Family is no exception,” Congresswoman Sewell said in a press release.

Congresswoman Sewell led the Alabama Congressional Delegation in writing a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting a full raise in federal costs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to manage debris removal and future emergency protective measures.

“The Currys’ presence is emblematic of the resilience of Selmians and will put the spotlight on the dire needs of Selma and Dallas County and our request for additional federal assistance.” Congresswoman Sewell said.

