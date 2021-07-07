Tuskegee council member tries to demolish Confederate monument with saw, is unsuccessful

Tuskegee, Ala., Mayor Johnny Ford joins other black leaders as they gather on the steps of the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., Thursday, June 27, 2013. The group was expressing their disappointment in the Supreme Court decision throwing out parts of the Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A council member using a saw has cut into a 115-year-old Confederate memorial in historic Tuskegee, Alabama, but failed to topple it.

The move on Wednesday marks the latest development in a push to remove the contentious monument from nearly all-Black town. Johnny Ford is a former mayor whose City Council district includes the park where the monument is located. He says he acted because constituents voted in a public meeting last week in favor of removing the rebel memorial. Sheriff Andre Brunson says no one was arrested, but charges are possible.

The statue has stood in the town since 1906.