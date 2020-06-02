Confederate monument comes down in Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday evening, heavy machinery including a crane arrived at Linn Park to remove the 52-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

This comes after protesters began vandalizing the monument Sunday evening during a George Floyd protest. Mayor Randall Woodfin showed up to the protest Sunday night asking protesters to stand down and give him 24 hours to get the job done removing it.

