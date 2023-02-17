WARNING: Some of the the allegations in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A complaint filed in Opelika’s Municipal Court has alleged new details about a teacher and coach at Opelika High School who is now on administrative leave and facing a misdemeanor criminal charge for allegedly propositioning a ninth-grade student for a sex act.

According to the complaint, Opelika Police believe the inappropriate interactions with this student began in January when the victim was interviewing 37-year-old Montre Battle for a school project. Battle had been with Opelika City Schools for nearly a decade, beginning as an instructional assistant in 2013. He was hired as an Opelika High School teacher in 2016.

According to the court document, on February 9 investigators met with the high school’s principal on Feb. 9, who shared she was notified the previous day that Battle had made several inappropriate comments to a ninth-grade female student. The comments allegedly occurred on Jan. 17 as the student was interviewing Battle for a school project. The juvenile claimed that while interviewing Battle, he told her “You like to shake your (profanity redacted)” referencing her recent performance during a school talent show. Court documents indicate the juvenile was taken aback and asked Battle to repeat the statement, which he did. The student alleged Battle also referenced his time as a drum major during high school and made, a statement about letting his private part out so it could be seen by those he was directing. The juvenile stated she found this interaction alarming and notified friends and her mother.

Court documents indicate that on Feb. 8, the victim responded to Battle’s classroom because she was missing an answer to one of her interview questions. The teen claimed jazz music was playing she began swaying back and forth. The juvenile alleges Battle noticed and stated “stop playing with me.” The student says she was unaware of what Mr. Battle was referring to.

The student then alleged Battle wrote on a pink post-it note “dance on my lap“ and showed it to her, then Battle tore the note up and threw it into the trashcan. The victim then reportedly left the room and notified the teachers, who took her to a counselor’s office.

Battle’s classroom trashcans were pulled and administrators located a pink note that was torn. Administrators were able to tape the note back together and determined it did read “dance on my lap.” Court documents indicate Opelika’s principal and Opelika school superintendent, interviewed Battle, who admitted to writing the note and provided a handwritten statement to the principal. The district placed Battle on administrative leave from the school that very day.

Thursday, Battle was arrested and charged with soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility, but has since made bond and released.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App. Those offering tips may remain anonymous.