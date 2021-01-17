Community members protest against Representative Mo Brooks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Saturday afternoon, people from Huntsville and North Alabama marched to express their disappointment in Representative Mo Brooks.

Brooks is now infamous for the words he spoke during a speech at the rally in Washington shortly before the Capitol siege.

About 30 people stood chanting in front of Brooks’s office starting at 2 p.m. Those who showed up came with signs and chanted for the removal of the congressman. Most expressed how they want the representative to be held accountable for what happened in Washington, D.C.

Remus Bowden, a member of Black Lives Matter Huntsville and the protest organizer, says that both sides of the aisle should come together and realize that this isn’t a party issue, but that the most important thing is country above everything.

Bowden continued to express that a representative of the community and Alabama should not be inciting violence against the symbol of U.S. democracy.

“Everyone in Huntsville should be just as outraged as I am, about what [Brooks] did and his actions and promoting violence at our very sacred Capitol.”

He continued to say that people are now dead because of this and it shouldn’t be taken lightly,

“I’m a citizen of this country, first off I’m a patriot, which is why I’m out here and this is anti-American in my opinion,” Bowden said.

Since the insurrection, Representative Brooks has not made a formal apology, and Bowden said he hopes Brooks is removed from office.

There was a minor police presence at the downtown protest and the office building had private security on hand, but all remained peaceful.