Community marks anniversary of twister that killed 23

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An east Alabama community is marking the two-year anniversary of a tornado that killed 23 people.
A ceremony was planned for Wednesday in Opelika to recall victims of the twister that hit the Beauregard community on March 3, 2019. A moment of silence will be held in the town of Smiths Station, and a candlelight memorial will be held at a church that served as a relief center. A tornado with winds estimated at 170 mph struck rural Lee County, destroying dozens of homes and killing multiple members of some families.
About 90 people were injured, and rebuilding still continues in the area.