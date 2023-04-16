OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Foundation of East Alabama has established a relief fund after a shooting in Dadeville late Saturday night left four dead and 28 injured.

According to a release, the Caring for Dadeville Fund will be used to provide resources to organizations that are supporting and addressing the needs of affected families and the community. All of the funds, except for credit card feeds, will be distributed as grants to these organizations.

“We recognize that in this time of need, it is important to support those on the ground directly addressing the needs of the community and the families affected by this needless loss of life,” the release stated. “Through this fundraiser, the CFEA seeks to send love and compassion to the Dadeville community.”

Contributions can be made on the CFEA website. For more information, contact Katie Whittelsey at 334-705-5138 or email info@cfeastalabama.org.