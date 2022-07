BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A commercial fire Monday in Brighton ended with a fire fighter being transported to the hospital.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo, the fire fighter was transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion. He is in stable condition; The decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The fire occurred on the 4500 block of 9th Ave North.

There is no further information at this time.