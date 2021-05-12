Colleges and universities in Alabama’s 7th District to receive $163 million

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell has announced over $163 million in emergency funding for colleges and universities in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District from the American Rescue Plan.

According to an announcement released from Sewell’s office Wednesday, the funding will help local institutions recover from the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue safely serving students. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their education.

“Alabama’s 7th Congressional District is home to 13 colleges and universities that have remained hard at work educating and training their students despite the unprecedented devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis,” Sewell said in the statement. “This funding will provide urgently needed relief to the students who need it most and will put our educational institutions back on a path to prosperity.”

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide. Of that, it provides $584,970,497 to colleges and universities in Alabama and $163,188,175 to colleges and universities in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

The colleges and universities in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:

Alabama State University – $18,957,151

Birmingham Southern College – $2,713,567

Judson College – $1,056,290

University of West Alabama – $6,442,634

Marion Military Institute – $1,316,884

Miles College – $9,309,538

Stillman College – $3,860,086

University of Alabama – $54,903,000

University of Alabama at Birmingham – $35,738,916

Lawson State Community College – $12,746,110

Shelton State Community College – $10,789,753

George Corley Wallace State Community College – Selma – $5,191,777

Midfield Institute of Cosmetology – $162,469

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

The American Rescue Plan also includes nearly $3 billion in additional funding – which will be distributed at a later date – for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), other Minority-Serving Institutions and other under-resourced institutions.

