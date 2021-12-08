Colbert County High School student charged after threatening message found in school bathroom

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A student at Colbert County High School was charged and taken to juvenile detention after a bomb threat was found on a boy’s bathroom wall at the school.

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand posted a letter on Facebook addressing the situation.

Hand said the administration was made aware of the message Tuesday morning and quickly identified the suspected student. He said the school resource officer and the Leighton Police Department worked together to investigate and communicate with the student’s guardian.

Leighton Police Department Chief Brandon Hood said they gathered enough evidence to charge the juvenile and place them in juvenile detention.

Hand also said the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and Leighton Police Department along with school administrators are working through the situation.

Hand said, “As always, threatening comments will be taken seriously and turned over to local authorities.”

Hood said additional law enforcement will be present at the school on Wednesday to a precautionary safety measure.