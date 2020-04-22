Coffee County COVID-19 death removed from ADPH count

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health retracted its first reported COVID-19 death in Coffee County Wednesday.

The ADPH reported Tuesday that a person with COVID-19 died in the region, but had not yet confirmed if it was the direct cause of the individual’s death.

After the error was discovered, the ADPH removed the death from the COVID-19 dashboard, which now shows zero reported deaths and 68 cases in Coffee County.

“We regret when these numbers are falsely reported as this adds to confusion and trust in the reliability of reported numbers, but commend ADPH for correcting information that is discovered to be inaccurate or faulty,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said.

In an email, Brown said his department relies on the ADPH for information on positive cases, deaths, and other COVID-19-related information. In March, the ADPH made a similar mistake by miscategorizing a COVID-19 case from another part of the state and putting in Coffee County.

To be clear, the ADPH does not remove deaths from its reported death count if they are found to be not directly caused by COVID-19. Instead, it maintains a confirmed death count alongside its total reported death count, so the removal means that there was no resident that died.

