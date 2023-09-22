FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alumni, teachers and students from Fairhope High, Middle and Elementary schools participated in the homecoming parade Thursday night in downtown Fairhope.

We spoke with former teacher JoAnne Keller, and she said Fairhope is special to her.

“My husband graduated from Fairhope, both of his parents; my mother graduated from Fairhope in 1943, and she was valedictorian, so we are a Fairhope through and through, and it’s just so wonderful,” Keller said.

The theme of the parade was “decades,” in honor of the high school’s 100th year. The floats came down Section Street. Ten of them represented the decades from 1920 to now.

Many graduating classes reunited for the parade, and we spoke with one alumnus, Jeffrie Morgan, who said it has been so special and memorable to get her class of 1975 back together.

“That’s my best friend from high school behind us, and these were friends of mine,” Morgan said.

“We were all just a big community at school. It was a smaller town here but now getting everyone back together from the old days has been just phenomenal.”