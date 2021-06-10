Classmates remember two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car crash, funeral arrangements announced

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Family, classmates, teachers, and football players from across the county gathered at R.A. Hubbard High School to remember the two teens who lost their lives in a crash earlier this week.

The two teenagers, Javion Brown and Derrick “DJ” Wiggins, Jr. died Tuesday after their car left the roadway on Alabama 33 near Lawrence County Road 249, and struck a tree.

At today’s community-filled ceremony, the crowd rose as Brown’s and Wiggins’ teammates entered the gymnasium. Some members spoke at the memorial, sharing their condolences. They shared that they hoped their memories would help continue to unite the community.

“They were the backbone of our class… If you were ever having a bad day, you could look to those two to make you smile and laugh,” classmate Trinity Johnson said.

Thursday afternoon, counseling was to be made available to students and those in the community who needed support.

The funeral arrangements were also announced Thursday.

Wiggins’ and Brown’s public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Wiggins’ funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Brown’s funeral will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the R.A. Hubbard gymnasium.