MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — This week marks 67 years since the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and those in the capital city are looking back on that historic demonstration.

What began with Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger culminated in a 382-day demonstration that ultimately played a role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Tafeni English-Relf is the Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery.

She says remembering the resilience of the demonstrators and honoring what they fought for is important, even decades later.

“If they did it in the 50s and 60s, overcoming and having legislation passed, then surely this next baton that has been passed, we get to realize what they dreamed for us,” English-Relf said.

The Center is offering free admission through this Wednesday in recognition of the anniversary.