EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Eutaw is looking to improve its water and sewer systems in Greene County after years of dealing with leak problems. Corey Martin works for the city and says the work is long overdue.

“Alot of water lines were put in during the 1950’s and 1960’s, it’s really old cast iron pipes. And it’s out of sight out of mind you don’t see it underground until it starts leaking in the road. So it’s important to upgrade all our infrastructure to make sure it lasts another fifty years.”

The city is working to get funding from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the mayor construction project in Eutaw. Mollie Rowe is glad to see the city is preparing to fix the leaking water problems and want to upgrade the sewer system. She is the Director of the Eutaw Housing Authority.

“Since I have been the housing authority director, we’ve had to call the water department numerous times because water leaks in the middle of our streets and it requires them to tear the streets up and that makes the streets impassable.”

To upgrade the city water and sewer system it would coast 12.1-million-dollars to make the upgrades, the project could begin in 2023 and could take 3-4 years to complete.