DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A grieving community in Dadeville awaits more answers following a mass shooting that left 4 dead and at least 28 others injured Saturday evening.

There was a vigil held yesterday evening at a local church where several community members said this is nothing short of a traumatic event, but that they won’t let this define their community.

Dadeville Chief of Police Jonathan Floyd said it will take time to learn how to move forward from this, but they are a strong community.

Police have confirmed the shooting occurred at a 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece. CBS 42 talked to the DJ at the party who recounted a scary experience.

Keenan Cooper said he arrived at the party about 9:45p.m. and heard comments about someone having a gun, but he said no one left. Shots rang out about an hour later.

Cooper said he doesn’t believe there was any confrontation or fight leading up to the shooting.

He said he couldn’t see well because the lights were off but that he thinks the gun was inside and it started from within.

“Pretty scary- I just had to try to make sure everybody around me was safe,” said Cooper, “So, I put a couple people under the table in front of me because the shots rang out behind me.”

Regarding a suspect, law enforcement officials stated the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. ALEA says the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re going through that process right now,” said Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with ALEA. ‘We’re going through it in a very methodical way. We’re not going to rush. We’re not going to rush to failure. We’re going to do exactly what we need to do to ensure justice is brought to bear for those families and I also want to just share and reiterate we’ve got to have information from the community.”

Local pastors say their city is like family and they are pulling together stronger now than ever to make sure the individuals and families affected are taken care of. Community members say the violence has to stop.

“It just kind of destroys that feeling that you had that this was eutopia and that yes these things happen but never would happen here you would think,” said longtime community member, Jonathan Hogan. “But it has happened and it’s kind of shook us to our core here.”

“We’ve got to stop,” said local student, Antoguan Woody. “We’ve got to come together has people and unite. It’s not good for us at all.”

The superintendent of Tallapoosa County Schools says there will be counseling made available for students in all schools today.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to reach out to ALEA. You can call 1800-392- 8011

Police officials also say Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for certain information. You can call 1-833- 801STOP.