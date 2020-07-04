Church of the Highlands returns to online services

(WIAT)– The Church of the Highlands announced via Facebook that it would be going back to online services.

According to the church’s Facebook post, Pastor Chris met with the elders and leadership team to discuss the rise of COVID-19 in the community. They collectively decided to resume church services online for the health and safety of everyone for the “next several weeks.”

Highlands said they will still continue the Saturday morning prayer meetings at their locations with socials distancing standards in place. The Serve Day Kits will now be available through drive-thru pick up services this Thursday, July 9 at all locations between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. or 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

