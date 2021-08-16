Church of MLK’s 1st leadership position gets museum funding

FILE – In this 1921 file image provided by the Greenwood Cultural Center via Tulsa World, Mt. Zion Baptist Church burns after being torched by white mobs during the 1921 Tulsa massacre. Black community and political leaders called on President Donald Trump to at least change the Juneteenth date for a rally kicking off his return to public campaigning, saying Thursday, June 11, 2020. From Sen. Kamala Harris of California to Tulsa civic officials, black leaders said it was offensive for Trump to pick that date — June 19 — and that place — Tulsa, an Oklahoma city that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black killing spree. (Greenwood Cultural Center via Tulsa World via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Work has begun to make a museum out of the crumbling Alabama church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was elected to his first leadership position in the civil rights movement.

King was 26 when he was chosen to lead the Montgomery Improvement Association in 1955, on the first day of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

The National Parks Service approved a $500,000 renovation grant in 2018 for what is now an annex to the Mt. Zion AME Church.

But Central Alabama Community Foundation President Charles “C.P.” Everett tells the Montgomery Advertiser that grant money was slowed by a series of problems, including the coronavirus pandemic.