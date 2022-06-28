CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin is claiming immunity in a lawsuit filed against him by two system employees.

The lawsuit claims that Griffin illegally demanded that a lunchroom worker and teacher pay thousands of dollars to correct years-long payroll errors.

Now, lawyers for Griffin have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which they’ve called a “futile gesture” on the part of the employees.

In the recently filed motion to dismiss, Griffin argued that he is immune from the suit under a doctrine that limits legal actions against the state.

“Defendant Griffin is entitled to absolute and/or sovereign immunity,” the motion said.

The motion also argues that the employees are not entitled to due process under Alabama law because they are not tenured employees.

Christie Payne, a lunchroom manager at Verbena High School represented in the lawsuit, was informed in a letter from Griffin that she owes $23,465.40, dating back to the 2016-2017 school year.

Shellie Smith, the wife of school board member Chris Smith, is the other employee represented in the suit. She said that opening the letter from the school system demanding payments was “sickening.”

The letter sent to Smith and signed by the superintendent demanded that the employee of 19 years repay over $33,000 they said she was overcompensated as a result of repeated payroll errors.

The judge in the case set a hearing on Griffin’s motion to dismiss for Oct. 4. In a previous order, the judge said that the school system has agreed not to change employees’ pay until the case is resolved.

While Payne and Smith are the only employees named in the lawsuit, CBS 42 has spoken to others who received similar letters from the school system. One of them, a bus driver who’s worked for the district for nearly two decades, said he doesn’t plan to pay the money or respond to the district in any way.

“It’s their mistake,” he said. “Why do the little people have to pay for it?”