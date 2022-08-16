DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three underage gunshot victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Decatur on Aug. 13, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Decatur Police, an officer noticed a car driving recklessly on Point Mallard Drive SE around 8:40 p.m. The vehicle was stopped and the officer noticed three people, all juveniles, had been shot.

More officers arrived on-scene and began giving aid. Decatur Fire and Rescue as well as ambulances arrived shortly after.

All three victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. They are all expected to survive. The victims in the case will not be identified due to their age.

Police say a suspect has been identified in relation to the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.