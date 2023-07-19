AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn man who was previously granted youthful offender status in a 2019 crash where an Auburn sportscaster and his wife died will not recover the same status in his upcoming child pornography case.

Johnston Taylor’s youthful offender application was denied by Judge Jeff Tickal during a private hearing at the Lee County Justice Center Tuesday. Walter Northcutt, Taylor’s attorney, confirmed the denial after the hearing and said a tentative trial date had been set for September.

Taylor was arrested in 2022 for allegedly downloading several videos containing child pornography. He was subsequently indicted on six counts of possession. Taylor will remain behind bars until trial after he allegedly using synthetic urine to try and cheat a court-ordered drug test which resulted in his bond being revoked.

In 2019, a teenage Taylor was traveling 91 miles an hour and had recently used marijuana when he crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett, who both died at the scene. Despite prosecutors’ objections, Taylor was granted youthful offender status in that case, greatly reducing his potential sentence.

Now a second attempt is denied, and Taylor will be tried as an adult in the child pornography case.