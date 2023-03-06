FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An 8-year-old boy died from an accident involving a gun over the weekend.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:45 p.m. Saturday about a boy being shot. He said when deputies arrived, it was determined the victim and his 4-year-old brother had found a gun that had been removed from a vehicle, along with other items.

Oliver said the boys had the gun in a bedroom when it discharged and hit the 8-year-old. Sgt. Kyle Palmer said the shooting appears to have been an accident.

Oliver said the child was transported to Russellville Hospital and then airlifted to Birmingham, where he later died of his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.