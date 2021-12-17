Child abuse charge dismissed against Alabama Shakes drummer

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for “Killer Diller Blues” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Johnson, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A child abuse charge has been dismissed against the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes.

Court records show a Limestone County judge on Thursday dismissed the charge against 36-year-old Steven William Johnson. Johnson had been arrested in March after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child.

Johnson’s attorney, Nick Lough, told The Associated Press that Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time. Lough said the charges related to a spanking incident.

The March indictment listed no particulars about the allegation beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse.