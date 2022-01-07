Chemical company cited after exposure killed 2 workers

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A chemical manufacturing company faces more than $230,000 in fines after a federal investigation found exposure to toxic chemicals led to the deaths of two employees and sickened another.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday that Daikin America exposed three chemical operators to fluorocarbon and other hazardous chemicals that led to respiratory failure for the workers at its Decatur facility on July 2, 2021.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s investigation found the exposure occurred while the men were conducting maintenance activities.

In a statement to a local news outlet, Daikin said it strongly disagrees with OSHA’s conclusions and will work with the agency toward a resolution.