The roof of a local businesses is strewn about after a tornado passed through Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery efforts continue for parts of central Alabama hit hard by last week’s severe weather with several communities are stepping in to help.

Right now, Chelsea is taking donations to send to Selma and surrounding areas. Selma was hit by an EF-2 tornado Thursday, destroying much of the city. If you would like to help, you can make donations now through Friday at the Chelsea Community Center. The center is asking for items like toiletries, cleaning supplies and water.

Jane Ann Mueller, programs director at the Chelsea Community Center, said she’s experienced many natural diesters and wanted to do her part to help out neighbors in need.

“I went through many hurricanes, and I’ve been without electricity for weeks and weeks and months,” Mueller said. “I know what it is. So, I approached the mayor, and he said excellent idea.”

Mueller said she plans to drop off the donations at a staging area for distribution on Monday.