Chef Paul Wahlberg to visit Huntsville Wahlburgers on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A familiar face might be cooking your burger tomorrow if you stop by Huntsville’s Wahlburgers location.

Chef Paul Wahlberg, the co-owner of the Wahlburgers chain, will stop by the company’s Huntsville location on Tuesday, October 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I am so excited to be making my first trip down to Huntsville, Alabama,” Wahlberg said in a Facebook post. “We’ve got a great celebration going outside on the patio, live music, the whole works! Come on down and have a blast!”

Wahlburgers opened as part of Huntsville’s new MidCity complex late last year. The chain is co-owned by fellow Wahlberg brothers and actors, Mark and Donnie.