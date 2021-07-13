Chase ends with suspects bailing, police searching Auburn neighborhoods

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — One man is in custody, and Auburn police are searching for a second person, a juvenile, after a vehicle chase began with an attempt to stop a speeding vehicle in Lee County on Monday.

Auburn police tell News 3 the chase began when Lee County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, a chase ensued. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving near the Beauregard Community and followed the vehicle into the Bent Brooke Neighborhood off Moores Mill Road where the driver and passenger bailed.

A search with a K9-deputy began for the two occupants; one is in custody; a second person described as a juvenile has yet to be located, according to Auburn police.

“Unfortunately, we are experiencing an increase in violators attempting to elude law enforcement rather than pulling over on traffic stops. Their action places the public and themselves at risk when defying the law and failing to choose a course of action that is safer for all,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Residents are urged to keep an eye out, and if you see a suspicious person in your neighborhood to please call Auburn police. Officers have saturated the area as the search continues. Residents reported seeing the individuals along Lakewood Place in the Grove Hill neighborhood. There has also been a sighting near Dean Road and East University.

Auburn police do expect to file charges in the case. We will keep you updated.