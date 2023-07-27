ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A charter boat named “Cool Change” caught on fire Tuesday morning, 12 miles south of the Perdido Pass in Orange Beach.

The charter boat had excessive smoke spewing from all the windows, a situation captains do not want to happen just miles offshore.

A bystander happened to be listening in and heard the call over a marine channel on the radio and called the Orange Beach Fire Department (OBFD).

“There was moderate smoke showing from the stern of the vessel to the port side, so they commenced a firefighting operation from the fire boat (and) got the fire contained,” Orange Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Smith said. “They boarded the vessel, opened it up, found a few hotspots here and there, got them out and then a private vessel towed the vessel in.”

Smith said the station received the call and the OBFD’s Marine Division jumped in the boat and were on the scene within 20 minutes.

There were seven passengers on board plus the captain. All were safely picked up by other charter boats that were around, and no one was injured.

The captain said that it was a stressful situation. When making the call to get help, he said he made sure the other seven people on board were wearing life jackets. He said that he was running out of battery on the radio and is grateful the bystander heard his call.

Smith said that boaters and fishermen should have all the necessary safety equipment – such as lifejackets – before heading offshore.

“Life safety equipment is number one … especially on a charter boat,” Smith said. “I know the instructors around here do a good job instructing customers where the safety equipment is (and) making sure engines are clean.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.