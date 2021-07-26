Charlotte Morris selected as newest president at Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuskegee University has announced that interim President Charlotte Morris has been selected as the school’s ninth president.

According to a statement released Monday, the Tuskegee University Board of Trustees sought the input from different people before voting to confirm Morris, who will be the second woman to serve as president of Tuskegee University following Lily McNair, her predecessor who served as president from 2018 to June 30.

“Dr. Morris has garnered the credibility and respect of key stakeholders across the state and around the country during her near thirty years serving the Tuskegee community,” Board of Trustees Chair Norma Clayton said in a statement. “Considering her strong past performance and effective leadership, the Board of Trustees is delighted that Dr. Morris will continue to serve this institution. She understands the needs of this university today – putting the students first – and is the right leader for tomorrow and beyond.”

Since 1987, Morris has served in several roles at Tuskegee University, including chief of staff to former President Benjamin Franklin Payton and secretary to the Board of Trustees. As chief of staff, she assisted in the development and implementation of a successful $169 million capital campaign in 2005. Morris also served as director of the Tuskegee’s Title III program and acted as interim and associate dean in the Brimmer College of Business and Information Science. Through her leadership, Morris strengthened the university’s strategic partnerships with corporations like Google and Cargill to generate $6 million in gifts and donations to strengthen career readiness initiatives and invest in the next generation of STEM leaders.

In addition to the many honors and awards Dr. Morris has received, she was given the Distinguished Administrative Staff Achievement Award at Tuskegee University.

“It is with great humility and honor that I accept the role of president. Having been a member of this remarkable university community for much of my professional career, it will be a pleasure to lead the university into the future,” Morris said in a statement announcing her appointment. “I look forward to working with the entire campus community to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue to transform Tuskegee into a leading 21st century living and learning environment.”

Tuskegee University will formally welcome Morris as the ninth president during an inauguration ceremony planned for the weekend of April 9-11, 2022 to coincide with Founder’s Day Reunion Weekend.