WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A U.S. district judge has dismissed the case against a North Alabama man facing numerous charges related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol Siege.

U.S. District Attorney’s Office prosecutors asked for all charges against Madison resident Dillon Colby Herrington to be dropped “without prejudice.”

Herrington was accused of throwing a 4-by-4 piece of lumber at police and hurling a police barricade as part of charges that allege he impeded and intimidated law enforcement.

Because the case was filed “without prejudice,” the government will still have the ability to refile the case in the future.

Nicknamed “MAGA Lumberjack” online, Herrington was facing six counts including:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Knowingly Engaging in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building

Willfully and Knowingly Engaging in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building

Committing or Attempting any act to Obstruct, Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in Performance of his Official Duties

Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding, Intimidating, or Interfering with Law Enforcement.

Prosecutors initially said they planned to seek felony charges against Herrington and had expected to present their evidence to a grand jury for indictment.