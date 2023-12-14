SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is missing their four-legged member this holiday season after a person entered their home and took them.

Rags, a deaf dog, was taken from a home in the Silverhill community, and it was all caught on camera.

In the video, a person wearing a ski mask and hoodie can be seen walking onto the porch before opening the door and walking inside. The person is then inside the home for about five seconds before they are seen walking back out holding the dog by its collar.

The end of the video shows the person walking the dog out to the fence and leaving with it. Rags Airtag and collar were found a distance from where he went missing.

Homeowner Olivia Gardner’s boyfriend was in the home at the time it occurred.

“He heard the door open once and didn’t think much of it, was getting ready to get in the shower, and he said he heard the door slam again within seconds of each other,” Gardner said.

Moments later you can see the suspect walk out of the home with Rags. Gardner and her boyfriend had no idea what had just occurred.

“As far as we knew we thought that he had run away,” Gardner said. “Unfortunately we scoured the area for hours, friends and family all over the streets looking for him.”

Gardner checked Rags’ location through an air tag and was led to the intersection of 104 and 181 in Fairhope. A family member found Rags’ collar with the air tag still attached.

Gardner checked the ring camera later that night to realize what had actually happened.

“I just can’t imagine how he is feeling wherever he is,” Gardner said. “I know he is scared, and I know he just wants to come home, and I’m not going to stop looking.”

Gardner said she wants nothing more than to bring her sweet Rags home.

“We want to bring him home; I want him home,” Gardner said. “My other dogs want him home, and my boyfriend wants him home.”

The suspect also has a distinctive tattoo on the left wrist. If anyone has any information regarding the suspect or the robbery, contact the Silverhill Police Department.