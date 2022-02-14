MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A small Roman Catholic college on the Alabama coast now has its own beer.

Spring Hill College in Mobile said it is joining with Braided River Brewing Co. to launch Portier Pale Ale, a low-alcohol craft brew made for the school. It was developed by a 2019 graduate of the college, Hannah Shankman.

The beer was released Thursday at a restaurant in the student center called McKinney’s. The first 50 people got custom glasses decorated with the name of the beer, which Shankman said has a taste that includes hints of orange and pineapple.

“The bitterness is dialed way down so that all beer lovers from beginners to seasoned can enjoy it,” she said.

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill describes itself as the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast. Located in Mobile, Braided River Brewing says it produces beer inspired by the Gulf Coast.