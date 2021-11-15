Catch the 2021 Iron Bowl between Alabama, Auburn on CBS 42 Nov. 27

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn may be played on the Plains this year, but you will be able to watch it here on CBS 42.
The game, a time-honored tradition that has been held every year since 1948, will be held Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, where the Tigers have been undefeated since 2015 in the rivalry. The game will be the “Game of the Week” on “SEC on CBS.”
The Crimson Tide holds an overall 47–37–1 record in the rivalry. Last year, they beat Auburn 42-13 in Tuscaloosa.
The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27.