CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A career center will soon open in the city of Clanton.

Services available at the Clanton Career Center will include résumé assistance, interview preparation, educational and vocational assistance, and more.

It will open Wednesday, July 29th at 10 a.m.

The new center is located at the parks and recreation building at on Park Drive.

It will be open each 1st and 3rd Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.