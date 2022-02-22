LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A car with 2002 Canadian plates was pulled out of Second Creek in Lauderdale County Monday morning, Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed.

The sheriff told News 19 that divers with the Florence Police Department assisted in the operation.

Crews on the scene worked for several hours to pull the vehicle out of the creek. Singleton said the car had an expired 2002 Canadian license plate.

Lt. Joe Hamilton with the Sheriff’s Office said the car is a Toyota Echo. Officials also confirmed that no bodies were found in the vehicle.

At this time, authorities say rumors of the vehicle being linked to a missing person’s case cannot be confirmed.

Singleton said divers were searching the water in connection to a separate case when they came across the car.

Sheriff Singleton said more information will be available as the situation develops.