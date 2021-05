DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A vehicle has crashed off the bridge on Ross Clark Circle and fallen onto the railroad tracks at Highway 52.

Preliminary reports suggest two individuals may be entrapped in the vehicle at this time.

Courtesy of Thomas Pybus

The crash is near Schnitzer Southeast Recycling Center on Highway 52.

WDHN’s Cody Giles is on the scene and WDHN will have the latest as information becomes available.