Car of missing Auburn University student found 45 years after disappearance

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Decades after an Auburn student was last seen leaving a bar in LaGrange, Georgia, police have now found a significant lead in the case.

On January 27, 1976, Kyle Clinkscales left the Moose Club, a bar where the 22-year-old student worked at in his hometown of LaGrange. Kyle planned to make the 35-mile drive in his 1974 Pinto Runabout to Auburn University, where he attended school as a junior. However, he never arrived.

(Courtesy of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, a significant development broke in the case when the Troup County Sheriff’s Office found a Ford passenger car with a 1976 Georgia tag with a Troup County decal in a creek near Chambers County Road 83. A scan found that the tag and VIN matched that of Clinkscales’ 1974 Pinto.

After pulling the car out of the creek, officers found a wallet with Clinkscales’ identification inside, as well as human bones they are now working to identify.

Kyle’s father, John Dixon Clinkscales, wrote a book about his disappearance, “Kyle’s Story: Friday Never Came.” He also established a non-profit missing person organization, “Find Me Inc.” He died in 2007.

His mother, Louise, died earlier this year.

“It was always her hope that he would come home,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said. “It was always our hope that we would find him for her before she passed away. Just the fact that we have hopefully found him and the car brings me a big sigh of relief.”

For years, there had been rumors that Clinkscales had been killed, but no body had ever been found.